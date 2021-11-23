Shop This: Destiny’s Child’s ‘8 Days of Christmas’–Inspired Gift Guide

Picture it: It’s 2001, and you’ve run home from school to tune in to BET’s 106 & Park and see that Destiny’s Child has released a new video just in time for the season. In the video, DC3 spreads holiday cheer as members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams list the presents their boos bought for them. Some of the items probably made your own wish list.

Fast-forward to 2021 and you’re in your 30s. Times have changed and so has fashion, so a gift-list update may be in order. If you’re looking for some cool ideas on what to request from your bae, we’ve got you covered. Below is our 2021 version of the “8 Days of Christmas.” You’re welcome.

On the eighth day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a pair of 3rd Eye View shades and a Mateo New York 14K Gold Pearl & Diamond Half Moon ring.

3rd Eye View Suhni sunglasses, $33, shop3rdeyeview.com

Mateo New York 14K Gold Pearl & Diamond Half Moon ring, $700, mateonewyork.com

On the seventh day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a nice back rub and then a foot massage using Buttah Skin Whipped Body Butter.

Buttah Skin Whipped Body Butter, $29, buttahskin.com

On the sixth day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a cropped jacket from Acne Studios with dirty denim jeans from Aalim Abdul Official.

Acne Studios Down Puffer jacket, $1,000, acnestudios.com

Aalim Abdul Official Reform Denim jeans, $215, aalimabdulofficial.com

On the fifth day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a diamond necklace from White Space Jewelry.

White Space Jewelry Duo Diamond necklace, $695, whitespacejewelry.com

On the fourth day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a candle-lit dinner for the two of us. Enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal. Groceries for it can be ordered from Amazon. They will come right to your front door. Visit amazon.com.

On the third day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a gift certificate to get a facial from Kur Skin Lab. Go to kurskinlab.com.

On the second day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: the keys to a new crib! Find your place at zillow.com.