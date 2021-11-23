Shop This: Destiny’s Child’s ‘8 Days of Christmas’–Inspired Gift Guide

Picture it: It’s 2001, and you’ve run home from school to tune in to BET’s 106 & Park and see that Destiny’s Child has released a new video just in time for the season. In the video, DC3 spreads holiday cheer as members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams list the presents their boos bought for them. Some of the items probably made your own wish list.
Fast-forward to 2021 and you’re in your 30s. Times have changed and so has fashion, so a gift-list update may be in order. If you’re looking for some cool ideas on what to request from your bae, we’ve got you covered. Below is our 2021 version of the “8 Days of Christmas.” You’re welcome.
On the eighth day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a pair of 3rd Eye View shades and a Mateo New York 14K Gold Pearl & Diamond Half Moon ring.
On the seventh day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a nice back rub and then a foot massage using Buttah Skin Whipped Body Butter.
On the sixth day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a cropped jacket from Acne Studios with dirty denim jeans from Aalim Abdul Official.
On the fifth day of Christmas, my baby gave to me: a diamond necklace from White Space Jewelry.