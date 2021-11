As the year-end award season wraps up, the Fashion Awards took place in London with a fashionable star-studded guest list. Some of fashion’s favorites were in attendance such as Gabrielle Union-Wade, Billy Porter, Jourdan Dunn, Precious Lee, and more.

Check out some of our favorite looks.

Model Leomie Anderson. Image: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis for Getty Images

Model Jourdan Dunn. Image: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis for Getty Images

Actor Billy Porter. Image: Ben Stansall/AFP for Getty Images

Model Precious Lee. Image: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis for Getty Images

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful. Image: Darren Gerrish for Getty Images

Stylist Law Roach. Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett for Getty Images

Designer Ozwald Boateng and his daughter Emilia Boateng. Image: Ben Stansall/AFP for Getty Images.

Adut Akech Bior. Image: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/ for Getty Images

Influencer, actor and rapper KSI. Image: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/ for Getty Images

Model Winnie Harlow. Image: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis for Getty Images

Actor Lucien Laviscount. Image: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images for Getty Images

Model Cindy Bruna. Image: Ben Stansall/AFP for Getty Images

Actors Martins Imhangbe and Tom Moutchi. Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett for Getty Images

Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf. Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage for Getty Images

Singer and television personality Alesha Dixon. Image: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis for Getty Images

Models Lorraine Pascale and Ella Balinska. Image: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis for Getty Images

Model Ikram Abdi Omar. Image: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis for Getty Images