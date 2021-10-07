|18 Former NBA Players Are Indicted for Defrauding Millions From the League’s Health Care Plan|Tanzanian Author Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature|Usher and Peloton Partner on the New Season of Dance Cardio|Debby King, the ‘Soul of Carnegie Hall,’ Passes Away at 71|These 5 African Designers Showed Up and Showed Out During Paris Fashion Week|Tiya Miles and Robert Jones Jr. Are Among the Finalists For the National Book Awards|Damian Williams Makes History as the First Black U.S. Attorney in New York’s Southern District|Stand Up To Cancer Dream Team to Tackle Colorectal Cancer Disparities|Safeguard Your Heart From the Silent Assassin That Is Cardiovascular Disease|Willow Smith Reveals That a Cyberstalker Broke Into Her Home

18 Former NBA Players Are Indicted for Defrauding Millions From the League’s Health Care Plan

Former NBA player Terrence Williams, the alleged mastermind behind the healthcare fraud scheme. Image: James Devaney/WireImage

Terrence Williams, Tony Allen, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, and Darius Miles are among the 18 former NBA players charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of nearly $4 million, the Associated Press.  Allen’s wife, Desiree, has also been charged for her involvement with the scheme.

The case was brought to the Manhattan federal court and 16 of the defendants were in police custody by Thursday morning, authorities said.

“The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” Audrey Strauss, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a news conference. “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, their alleged scheme has been disrupted and they will have to answer for their flagrant violations of law.

According to court documents, the elaborate scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received fabricated claims that amounted to $3.9 million. Of that amount, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Other players named in the indictment include Milt Palacio, Antoine Wright, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Ronald Glen Davis, Shannon Brown, Melvin Ely, Alan Anderson, Troy Wroten, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, William Bynum, Sebastian Telfair, and Jamario Moon.

Williams, who allegedly was the mastermind behind the scheme, began by submitting fraudulent claims totaling $19,000 back in November of 2017 for chiropractic care. He eventually received a payout of $7,672.

Reportedly, Williams has also been accused of recruiting other NBA players into the scheme and is said to have received upwards of $230,000 in payments from other players as he gave them allegedly falsified invoices. 

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

Court documents revealed that the defendants claimed to have received medical treatment on a specified date and sometimes they were not even in the same state or country, according to the indictment.

Several ex-players requested reimbursement for the same treatment on the same date, USA Today reports. Allen, Davis, and Tony Wroten all claimed they had root canals on the same six teeth on the same date in 2016. Allen and Wroten also claimed to have the same procedure on the same 13 teeth on the same date just two years later.

According to the indictment, prosecutors are seeking “any and all property, real or personal, that constitutes or is derived, directly or indirectly” from the fraudulent scheme.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!