Ashanti Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This week, the “Princess of Hip Hop” Ashanti was celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was presented with the award by Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule in a public ceremony.

Born in Glen Cove, New York, Ashanti was first signed to Murder Inc. Records as a teenager in 2002. She instantaneously rose to fame after being featured on Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” and Ja Rule’s “Always on Time” singles. Her own single “Foolish” put her further on the map. Ashanti later became the first female artist to simultaneously occupy the top two positions on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I am so humbled and honored to receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I still cannot believe there is a star right now on Hollywood Boulevard that has my name on it forever and ever,” Ashanti told EBONY. “God has divine and perfect timing because I received the Star the same week my multiplatinum debut album was released 20 years ago. Thanks to my family, friends, team and of course, the fans for supporting me all these years.”

In addition to her singing career, “The Way That I Love You” singer has acted in several films including Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die, Resident Evil: Extinction and Honey Girls. She is currently shooting for a new film called The Plus One, which she is executive producing and starris alongside Cedric the Entertainer.

Ashanti also recently became the first Black woman to become a co-founder and owner of a Web3 tech company, EQ Exchange. In tandem with the company’s launch, she dropped her first NFT collection on April 6.

Fans of the songstress can expect to hear her latest project, a re-recorded version of her debut album, later this year, with a UK tour beginning May 29, 2022.

Check out the full livestream of Ashanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony below: