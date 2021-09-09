Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce the About Love Scholarship to Benefit HBCUs in Partnership With Tiffany and Co.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have announced the launch of Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship program in partnership with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, according to a press release obtained by EBONY. As part of the campaign announcement, “Tiffany & Co. pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).”

The Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship will be awarded to Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio.

Dr. Brenda. A. Allen, President of Lincoln University, expressed her excitement about the new scholarship program and how it will impact the student body.

“We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters, and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift,” Allen said. “Over the years, we have developed a wonderful partnership being a part of The Shawn Carter Foundation HBCU Bus Tour. Lincoln has placed a high priority on supporting the arts and humanities on our campus. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies.”

“We are only as strong as the work we do together, and we are honored to partner with The Carters,” added Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tiffany & Co. “Their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship program.”

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be eligible for financial aid school at the school they attend and the scholarships will be disbursed to students who meet all eligibility requirements.

The scholarship seeks to support incoming and current students interested in pursuing degrees in creative fields (media, visual arts, design, performance, etc.), history, and communications. Students facing financial hardships and who require emergency financial assistance will be given priority. Award sizes will range per student, based upon need.

Beginning on Friday, September 10, through Sunday, September 26 at 11:59 PM EST, online applications will be posted on the website of each participating school.

“We are appreciative of the support of BeyGood, the Shawn Carter Foundation, The Carters, and Tiffany & Co.,” said Dr. Jack Thomas, President, Central State University. “This opportunity is timely as our students come from many different socioeconomic backgrounds. These funds will have a tremendous effect on who we recruit and our student’s success as they move on to graduate and professional schools and into their careers.”

Beginning in 2022, Tiffany will continue to create more access and opportunity with expanded initiatives for HBCUs and other underrepresented communities.