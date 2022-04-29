|Houston Based Nonprofit Normal Anomaly Hosts Inaugural Black Queer AF Music Festival|Feast On These Savory Seafood Recipes From Chef Ricky Moore|Beyoncé Announced as an Investor in Beverage Company Lemon Perfect|NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins Becomes First Black Woman to Spend Months in Space|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Throw Rave-Themed Baby Shower|Here Are the Most Comfortable Men’s Underwear Styles to Try Out This Spring|Pro Athletes Deebo Samuel and Michaela Onyewere Rely On This Health Drink for Muscle Recovery|Indiana State NAACP to Address Racial Inequity in Education|SportsCenter’s Sage Steele is Suing ESPN, Alleging Violation of Free Speech|Morris Brown College Has Accreditation Restored After Almost 20 Years

Image: BET Awards 2020/Getty Images
On Thursday, Lemon Perfect, a company that makes sugar-free drinks with a vision of revolutionizing hydration, announced that it raised $31 million in the Series A funding round which included a significant investment from BeyoncéRolling Stone reports.

According to the company’s description, Lemon Perfect is an organic, cold-pressed lemon water brand that comes in multiple flavors such as Blueberry Acai, Dragon Fruit Mango, and “Just Lemon.” Founded in 2017, the brand claims to never add “sugar, artificial flavors or sweeteners,” which aligns with the company’s mission “to promote healthy hydration and deliver the joy of flavor—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone.”

“I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious,” Beyoncé said in a press release. “It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

CEO Yanni Hufnagel expressed his excitement about having Beyoncé on board as an investor.

“We are honored and humbled that Beyoncé has become a part of the Lemon Perfect family,” adds Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. “She is a worldwide icon whose talent, character, and positivity are unsurpassed. Her investment and the energy it sparks will accelerate Lemon Perfect’s rise toward its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.”

Lemon Perfect is the latest investment in Beyoncé’s expansive portfolio. As EBONY previously reported, she recently released the latest installment of her Ivy Park line with Adidas, Ivy Heart, a new capsule collection for women and men. The collection of athleleisure wear and footwear was dropped last February.

Currently, Lemon Perfect can be purchased here.

