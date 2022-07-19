|NBA to Provide Former ABA Players With ‘Recognition Payments’|Chef Lisa Brooks Launches A Monthly, Multi-Course Dining Experience Lead By Female Chefs|LeBron James Announces Multi-Year, Purpose-Driven Partnership With LIFEWTR|The Promise of Progress for Diversity in Pro Sports Leadership Isn’t Enough|Wanda Durant Leads Initiative to Empower and Educate Those Living with Graves’ Disease|Sesame Place Called Out for Racist Interaction by One of Its Characters|Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays Aikens Biopic ‘The Royal’ is Changing the Way We See Social Justice, Sports and Second Chances|Deion Sanders Donates Half His Coaching Salary to New Jackson State Football Facility|Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Drug Charges|Comedian Craig Robinson Evacuated From Comedy Club After Gunman Opens Fire

Comedian Craig Robinson had to evacuate his comedy show in North Carolina when a gunman opened fire inside the comedy club, reports People.

The incident took place on July 16, 2022 around 9 p.m. local time. An unidentified male suspect revealed his firearm while inside The Comedy Zone and patrons “quickly evacuated” the club.

The alleged suspect then opened fire inside the venue, authorities said.

He was taken into custody, and no one was harmed, per the police.

Robinson chronicled the incident in a video posted on his Instagram Saturday night.

“I’m safe. I’m cool. It was wild,” the Killing It star recalled. “I was in the green room and they’re like, ‘Everybody get out.’ It was a moment for sure.”

Robinson went on to say that he was told by authorities to relocate to a nearby theater while they got a handle on the situation.

He was transported to the Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, where the band Big Time Rush were in concert.

“Again, there’s an active shooter at the club I was at,” he said in the clip, before jokingly adding, “Big Time Rush to the rescue.”

In another post, Robinson thanked the security and the police for bringing him and everyone in attendance to safety.

“Thank you to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly,” his post read. “Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes.”

“Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs,” he continued. “Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for The Comedy Zone addressed the unfortunate incident.

“In lieu of the events last night we would like to thank all the amazing people that work day in and day out to make the Comedy Zone what it is,” the statement read. “They immediately jumped into action and got everyone safely out of the building.”

“We would also like to thank the CMPD for their swift response and peaceful resolution to the situation,” the statement continued. 

Shows for Friday and Saturday will be fully refunded.

