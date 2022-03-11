|DMX’s Son Exodus Has Stage Three Kidney Disease|Tiger Woods Inducted Into the World Golf Hall of Fame|The Block Is Hot: Paris Fashion Week Edition|Woman of The Day: From Prison to Personal Trainer; Syretta Wright Transformed Her Life Through Fitness|Black Female Trailblazers: Dr. Matshidiso Moeti is the First Woman to Lead the World Health Organization in Africa|Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail for Hate Crime Hoax|The Fashion Fair Documentary ‘The Beauty of Blackness’ Highlights the Richness and Innate Elegance of Our Skin|Members of Delta Sigma Theta Visit the Nation’s Capital to Advocate for Issues Within the Black Community|Fear of God Essentials Just Unveiled a New Collection Just in Time for Spring|Cynthia Bailey Spreads Awareness About Treating Uterine Fibroids

DMX’s Son Exodus Has Stage Three Kidney Disease

DMX with his son Exodus. Image: Instagram/@desi123love.

DMX’s fiance Desiree Lindstrom revealed that their five-year-old son Exodus has been diagnosed with stage three kidney disease, Hot New Hip-Hop reports.

In an interview with Raquel Harper on her podcast “It’s Tricky,” Linstorm spoke candidly about her son’s health and how she is dealing with his diagnosis.

“Exodus is stable, he’s been stable since I had him,” said Lindstrom. “He still has stage 3 kidney disease and I’ve just continued to keep his potassium down, he can’t eat high potassium foods. He goes to the doctor very often… He’s an amazing child.”

“Exodus is an amazing child,” she added! “Blessed to be his mother through this journey,” she wrote. “March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease. Take the time to learn about CKD. Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated!”

Lindstrom hopes to bring awareness to the devastating effects of kidney disease. On her Instagram, she gave another update on Exodus as they celebrated National Kidney Day.

“National Kidney Day…March 10th,” her post read. “ Blessings from our family to yours! Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child! Thanks for all the love and support from.” @NationalkidneyFoundation #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc #ForeverX

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.
Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.