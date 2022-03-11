DMX’s Son Exodus Has Stage Three Kidney Disease

DMX’s fiance Desiree Lindstrom revealed that their five-year-old son Exodus has been diagnosed with stage three kidney disease, Hot New Hip-Hop reports.

In an interview with Raquel Harper on her podcast “It’s Tricky,” Linstorm spoke candidly about her son’s health and how she is dealing with his diagnosis.

“Exodus is stable, he’s been stable since I had him,” said Lindstrom. “He still has stage 3 kidney disease and I’ve just continued to keep his potassium down, he can’t eat high potassium foods. He goes to the doctor very often… He’s an amazing child.”

“Exodus is an amazing child,” she added! “Blessed to be his mother through this journey,” she wrote. “March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease. Take the time to learn about CKD. Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated!”

Lindstrom hopes to bring awareness to the devastating effects of kidney disease. On her Instagram, she gave another update on Exodus as they celebrated National Kidney Day.

“National Kidney Day…March 10th,” her post read. “ Blessings from our family to yours! Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child! Thanks for all the love and support from.” @NationalkidneyFoundation #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc #ForeverX