Jay-Z’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance to Host a Job Fair in New York City

Jay-Z’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance are sponsoring a job fair to be held at Madison Square Garden, Complex reports.

The initiative hopes to combat the high unemployment rates in New York City by connecting job seekers with willing employers.

“NY has the 3rd highest unemployment rate in the U.S. yet, companies are facing significant labor and role shortages,” Team Roc posted on Instagram. “This job fair is open to the public and aims to help the vast number of New Yorkers who are seeking employment.

“We encourage all to attend: returning citizens, currently unemployed, single parents, veterans, and members of poverty alleviation and workforce development programs, “ the post continued.

The fair is set to take place on November 18 and companies such as Zara, Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, Vice, and 40/40 Club, and more will be represented. In addition to meeting potential employers, attendees will have the opportunity to be advised on resume building, professional attire, and to receive styling and grooming services.

Dania Diaz, managing director of Team Roc, confirmed the event in an official statement and hopes the event will impact a workforce that has struggled to gain its footing in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment,” Diaz said.

“My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations,” she continued. “It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state’s labor shortages in a meaningful way.”