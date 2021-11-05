|Jay-Z’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance to Host a Job Fair in New York City|Chance the Rapper Speaks About the Mental Health Struggles of Black Men|EBONY Rundown: 1 Black Juror Selected in Ahmaud Arbery Trial, Minneapolis Votes Against Replacing Police Department, and More|Tiffany & Co.’s Countdown to Christmas Featuring the Work of Jean-Michel Basquiat Is a Visual Treat|7 Stylish Boots to Wear This Fall|New Autopsy Report Rejects Police Theory That Ronald Greene Died From a Car Crash|Amazon Releases Offical Trailer for ‘Harlem,’ Tracy Oliver’s New Comedy Series|Cardi B to Host 2021 American Music Awards|Champion and KNC Beauty Team Up to Keep You Cozy and Confident This Fall|EBONY Power 100 to Air on Bloomberg TV

Jay-Z’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance to Host a Job Fair in New York City

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jay-Z’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance are sponsoring a job fair to be held at Madison Square Garden, Complex reports.

The initiative hopes to combat the high unemployment rates in New York City by connecting job seekers with willing employers.

“NY has the 3rd highest unemployment rate in the U.S. yet, companies are facing significant labor and role shortages,” Team Roc posted on Instagram. “This job fair is open to the public and aims to help the vast number of New Yorkers who are seeking employment.

“We encourage all to attend: returning citizens, currently unemployed, single parents, veterans, and members of poverty alleviation and workforce development programs, “ the post continued.

The fair is set to take place on November 18 and companies such as Zara, Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, Vice, and 40/40 Club, and more will be represented. In addition to meeting potential employers, attendees will have the opportunity to be advised on resume building, professional attire, and to receive styling and grooming services.

Dania Diaz, managing director of Team Roc, confirmed the event in an official statement and hopes the event will impact a workforce that has struggled to gain its footing in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment,” Diaz said. 

“My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations,” she continued. “It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state’s labor shortages in a meaningful way.”

