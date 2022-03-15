Mike Mora, Husband of Singer Kelis Has Passed Away After Battle With Cancer

Photographer Mike Mora, the husband of the singer and chef Kelis, has passed away after battling stage 4 stomach cancer, the New York Daily News reports.

Kelis’ management team confirmed Mora’s passing on Monday.

Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you,’ said Steve Satterhwaite, of Red Light Management.

“We lost a brother yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike,” Evan Ross, a longtime friend of Mora, wrote an Instagram post which has since been deleted.

“Everything I saw you do was built-in passion. I loved connecting again with you. Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. I’m sending all the prayers and love to your family,” the post continued.

In September 2020, Mora and Kelis welcomed a daughter, Galilee. Additionally, the couple shared a son Shepherd as well as Kelis’ son Knight with ex-husband Nas.

Mora began to experience pain in his stomach that moved to his back in September 2020.

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” he wrote on Instagram. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

Eventually, after seeking the expertise of three specialists and undergoing an endoscopic biopsy, he was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer and he was given 18 months to live.

“I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me,” he wrote. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this—a life-altering disease full of questions and doubt—maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.

“By showing that it’s possible to make it through,” his post continued. “You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S–t can be over just like that!”

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to Kelis, their children, and the family and friends of Mike Mora.