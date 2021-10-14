Ricarlo Flanagan, Star of ‘Shameless,’ Semifinalist of ‘Last Comic Standing,’ Passes Away at 41

Ricarlo Flanagan, a comedian featured on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, has passed away at 41, Variety reports. Although he contracted COVID-19 less than weeks ago, a cause of death was not given.

After dealing with the effects of the virus, Flanagan said on Twitter, “This COVID is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody. — Ricarlo Flanagan (@FatherFlanagn) October 1, 2021

Stu Golfman, his agent at KMR Talent, confirmed the comedian’s passing.

“Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met and a pleasure to work for. He will be missed dearly,” Golfman said in a statement.

Friends have created a GoFundMe campaign to assist Flanagan’s family.

“The news of a loved one’s death is never something easy to hear, let alone if you are far away from the individual,” the GoFundMe’s description read. “Our dear friend has suddenly passed away and sadly was far from his family. Ricarlo Flanagan was a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing talents. He brought laughter to every room he walked in. We would like to get him home to his family in Cleveland, Ohio, so his family can put him to rest. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Please help us with any contribution you are able to give. This will be greatly appreciated, not only by us but most importantly by his family.”

As an actor, Flanagan had recurring roles on Showtime’s Shameless and the Disney Plus series Walk the Prank. He also appeared on The Mick, The Carmichael Show, Insecure, The Neighborhood, Kidding, Room 104, and Spectrum’s Mad About You reboot.

After releasing his debut comedy album, Man Law in 2013, he competed in the ninth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

As a rapper, Flanagan, under the name of “Father Flanagn,” released three music albums: DeatDeath of Davinchi in 2010, An Opus Inspired by Andre Martin in 2019, and Hope You’re Proud in 2020. His latest album, Both Sides of the Brain, was set to release on Tuesday, according to his Twitter.

EBONY sends our prayers and condolences to Flanagan’s family and friends.