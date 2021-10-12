|‘Chicken and Biscuits’ Brings All the Black Joy to Broadway|In the Face of Racist Attacks, This Virginia Politician Is Readying for a Win|This Non-Profit Founder Is Changing the Narrative for Indigenous Women and Girls|The Weeknd Is Named Goodwill Ambassador of United Nations World Food Programme|Eleven by Venus Williams and K-Swiss Are Back With Another Capsule Collection|Black, Pregnant and Incarcerated: A Dire Problem Within the Prison System in the U.S.|Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Line Chelsea Paris Is Now Available at Neiman Marcus|Let’s Give WNBA Star Candace Parker Her Flowers While Her Game Is Still in Full Bloom|Regina King Sets an Example on How to Make Wise Choices With Our Money|Sonia Sanchez Awarded the Gish Prize for Lifetime Achievement

The Weeknd Is Named Goodwill Ambassador of United Nations World Food Programme

Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme

Pop superstar The Weeknd was named a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations World Programme. The Food Programme provides food and assistance to more than 100 million people in over 80 countries per year.

The Canadian singer (née Abel Tesfaye) accepted the honor at a recent ceremony held in Los Angeles.

“The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need,” The Weeknd said. “Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering.”

Barron Segar, WFP USA chief praised The Weeknd’s involvement and generosity towards the organization’s hunger relief efforts.

“Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe,” he said. “We are honored that he has joined our mission. He will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarians in the fight to ensure no man, woman or child goes to bed hungry.

The Weeknd has supported causes related to ending world hunger. Previously, he donated more than $3 million to multiple organizations and humanitarian causes throughout his career. Recently, he gave $1 million to WFP’s relief efforts in Ethiopia. As the son of Ethiopian immigrants, the county has a special place in the singer’s heart. 

The Weeknd joins a long list of international ambassadors including Michael Kors, Kate Hudson, and Angelina Jolie

