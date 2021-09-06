‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Passes Away at 54 Copy

Actor Michael K. Williams passed away today in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54 years old.
According to the police report, Williams was discovered in his home by a family member.
Marianna Shafran, the actor’s longtime rep, confirmed his unexpected passing.
“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” Shafran said. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.
Many took to Twitter to share their memories of Williams’s acting prowess and to express their condolences.
Williams first came to prominence by playing Omar Little, the code-keeping vigilante on HBO’s iconic drama The Wire. Most recently, he played Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination. Williams also played Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.
Outside of his acting, Williams was a co-founder and staunch advocate of “We Build the Block.”
We at EBONY offer our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michael K. Williams.