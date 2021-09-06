‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Passes Away at 54 Copy

Actor Michael K. Williams passed away today in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54 years old.

According to the police report, Williams was discovered in his home by a family member.

Marianna Shafran, the actor’s longtime rep, confirmed his unexpected passing.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” Shafran said. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.

Many took to Twitter to share their memories of Williams’s acting prowess and to express their condolences.

If you don’t know, you better ask somebody. His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance. pic.twitter.com/BIkoPPrPzg — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

The hardest line eva. And he wasn’t even on camera when he delivered it. RIP #michaelkwilliams 💔 pic.twitter.com/c6D3XerW0b — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) September 6, 2021

Horrible, sad, and unbelievable to think we’ve lost the fantastically talented Michael K. Williams at the age of 54. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 6, 2021

I saw Michael K. Williams in the airport a few months back and made sure to let him know how much I love and appreciated his work. He was so kind to listen to me and he was so grateful for the thanks. Like DEEPLY GRATEFUL. Not the quick thank you gotta go. Celebs usually do. See Also Arts & Entertainment Married At First Sight Baby Announcement September 6, 2021

💔 He was my friend. I am gutted hearing this. It’s been too much death and loss! So many spirits are broken. What is going on in the world?#TheWire actor @BKBMG Williams found dead in NYC apartment https://t.co/9YOKg2T7ds via @nypmetro — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 6, 2021

Williams first came to prominence by playing Omar Little, the code-keeping vigilante on HBO’s iconic drama The Wire. Most recently, he played Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination. Williams also played Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

Outside of his acting, Williams was a co-founder and staunch advocate of “We Build the Block.”

We at EBONY offer our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michael K. Williams.