Traci Braxton, Sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, Passes Away at 50

Traci Braxton, a singer and actress who starred in Braxton Family Values with her sisters, has passed away, TMZ reports. She was 50.

Her husband Kevin Surratt confirmed that she passed away after battling cancer.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” he said in a statement.

According to the report, Traci’s mother and her sisters were by her side when she passed.

A reality TV star, Traci co-starred on her family’s reality show, Braxton Family Values, which ran from 2011 to 2020. Along with her husband she was cast in the third season of Marriage Boot Camp.

In 2014, Traci released a solo debut album, titled Crash & Burn. The LP featured her hit single, “Last Call.”

She released another single “Perfect Time” in 2015, before later releasing her second studio album On Earth in 2018.

In addition to her own recording career, she provided background vocals for her sisters Toni Braxton and Tamar Braxton.

Most recently, Traci starred in the film Sinners Wanted in 2018 and she voiced the announcer on the 2020 TV movie The Christmas Lottery.

Toni Braxton paid tribute to Traci on her Instagram.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci, “ her post read. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake,” the post continued. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever.”

In addition to her husband, Traci is survived by her son.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Traci Braxton.