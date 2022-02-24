Former NFL Running Back Zac Stacy Facing Five New Charges in Second Alleged Domestic Violence Attack

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, who was arrested and charged late last year after a violent attack of an ex-girlfriend that was captured on camera, is facing five new charges related to a second domestic violence dispute with the same woman, the New York Post reports.

On Feb. 16, Stacy was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The alleged attack took place on Aug. 16 and involved Kristin Evans, the mother of his child.

In new footage that was retrieved from the surveillance cameras, Stacy is seen telling Evans to give him all of his money as she runs inside her home.

Evans then runs out the door towards her car and Stacy is heard, off camera, threatening to break the house window. He then took a trash can and slammed it into Evans’ car while she attempts to pull out of the driveway. Then, he grabbed the windshield wipers yelling, “Give me my money!”

Evans expressed her dismay when prosecutors decided to charge Stacy with one charge, a misdemeanor related to the August 2021 incident.

“My legal counsel has told me that there were felonies in the video evidence from August, so it’s very disappointing that there were only misdemeanor charges,” Evans said. “I’m working with my legal team to confer with the district attorney’s office on the charges that have been filed.”

According to the police body camera footage of his arrest, Stacy accused Evans of having an affair with his attorney from another case and claimed she staged the violent encounter.

“It’s unfortunate because I just got out of rehab for anxiety and depression-like eight months ago,” Stacy told cops. “I dropped everything to come down here and support the mother of my child in her last trimester, and the baby. I let her know I wasn’t trying to be with her or nothing like that. This is a case of just bitterness. That’s why she did this. The whole assault thing. She staged it. She set me up.”

Evans has denied the affair and accused the police of assisting Stacy.

As EBONY previously reported, Evans called for “several more charges” to be levied against Stacy after he was arrested for allegedly attacking her in front of their 5-month-old son in November

After his initial arrest last year, Stacy sought treatment at an in-patient mental health facility in Colorado and is now scheduled to appear back in court to face the new charges on March 16.

Thomas Luka, Stacy’s lawyer, said they have not seen the latest video that has been released.

“Our office just recently learned of the new case being filed, but have not seen any evidence related to those charges as of yet,” Luka said. “Mr. Stacy completed inpatient treatment but is participating in outpatient treatment for both psychological and physical issues. Mr. Stacy expresses great remorse for his past actions, and is currently abiding by all orders of the court at this time.”