Charles Barkley will be returning to his seat at TNT.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer has agreed to a new 10-year contract extension with the cable network to remain a part of the incredibly popular Inside the NBA, reports Sports Illustrated.

Although his current deal was set to expire in three years, TNT reached an extension with the Emmy-Award winner for seven more years.

The deal is reportedly worth more than $100 million and could reach close to $200 million if Barkley stays with TNT for the entire deal.

Not only did Barkley resign, but Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson all inked deals to remain with TNT.

“We’re all a big family. Ernie, Kenny, and Shaquille are brothers to me, and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said in a statement. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

“Our partnership with the NBA is very important to us and this long-term agreement with the Inside the NBA team is recognition of their significance to that relationship,” Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports added. “Inside the NBA epitomizes the creativity and innovative spirit we’ve established throughout our successful, long-standing legacy with the league.”

While he’s been a mainstay on TNT for over 20 years, Barkley was being pursued by LIV Gold over the summer. The upstart pro gold tour reportedly made a significant offer to Barkley to be a part of its coverage.

Barkley thanked Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf for courting him.

"I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley said. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner—because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life -- It is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."