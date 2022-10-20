Luxury designer LaQuan Smith partnered with Cash App on a capsule collection that will bring the designer brand's red carpet style into people’s everyday lives. The four-piece collection will feature the label's signature styles: a bomber, leggings, a bodysuit and a catsuit.

The campaign images, featuring models Alva Claire and Jazzelle Zanaughtti, were styled by Law Roach and shot by Greg Swales. Proceeds from the collection will go to Year Up, a non-profit focused on closing the opportunity divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through careers and higher education.

In the early days of owning his business, Smith used Cash App as a faster and simpler way to get paid for his designs. “Cash App was a crucial part of building my brand, so designing for Cash App is bringing my career full circle, in the same way, that Cash App is making finance more relatable, this collection is about the relatable side of my designs – it’s effortless, everyday, iconic luxury,” shared Smith.

“A large part of Cash App’s brand ethos is around empowering financial independence, creativity and self-expression, we have long admired LaQuan’s confident aesthetic, and he is the perfect partner to help us defy consumer expectations and bridge the gap between fashion and finance," added Catherine Ferdon, Cash App’s Head of Marketing and Brand.

Prices range up to $350, and customers who check out with Cash App Pay will receive 25% off the collection. You can shop the collection at cashbycashapp.com/laquansmith.

Image: courtesy of Laquan Smith.



LaQuan Smith for Cash by Cash App Catsuit, $250, shop.cash.app

Image: courtesy of Laquan Smith.



LaQuan Smith for Cash by Cash App Bomber Jacket, $350, shop.cash.app



Image: courtesy of Laquan Smith.



LaQuan Smith for Cash by Cash App Bodysuit, $150, shop.cash.app.