October has come and gone, but the Halloween costumes were worth the rush to the end of the month. Using the innate creativity, most celebrities gave us their best this year. Merging the use of graphic design, fashion and makeup, they really gave us the spooky drama we needed. Below are some of our favorite celeb costumes.

Lizzo

Showcasing the fabulousness of the iconic Muppets character Miss Piggy, Lizzo dressed up to resemble a sultry meme of the diva complete with a snout and faux boa constrictor.

Halle Bailey

Diving deeper into fantasy underwater realms, The Little Mermaid star and her boyfriend rapper DDG dressed up as Neytiri and Jake Sulley from the James Cameron film Avatar and its upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

Diddy

Diddy ran around through the streets of Los Angeles essentially unrecognizable over the weekend dressed as the famed lunatic and villian The Joker.

Cardi B

Cardi B paid homage to one of animations most famous moms—Marge Simpson.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer gave fans what they needed with her take on the X-Men Origins character Rogue. Folks have been wanting to see Palmer in a superhero role, knowing she would be great.

Tyga

A major fan of the holiday, Tyga loves to show out every Halloween. This year, one of his costumes was the beloved extra-terrestrial E.T.

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson's nails Miss Jackson's best looks. The resemblance is uncanny.

Kerry Washington

Who would have thought that Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie was the Halloween content we needed to see all night long?

Donald Faison

Riffing off his role as Murray in the popular 90's movie Clueless, Donald Faison's daughter Wilder dressed up as Stacey Dash's character Dionne Davenport.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

Known for their joint Halloween outfits, married couple Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts took on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's previous looks at the Met Gala.

Latto

Getting into the true spooky spirit of Halloween, rapper Latto dressed up as Emily the Corpse from the animated 2005 Tim Burton film, Corpse Bride.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko

Using her growing baby bump as the ultimate prop, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean dressed up as Juno MacGuff and Paulie Bleeker from the teenage coming of age film Juno.