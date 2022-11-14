This past Saturday, November 12th, the Baby2Baby gala took place in Los Angeles and a few of our favorite celebrities showed up to support the worthy cause. Over the last 11 years, the non-profit organization has provided children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and all the basic necessities every child deserves. This year alone Baby2Baby has helped more than 1 million children in over 200 cities across the country. The company has administered over 270 million items to numerous children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.



At this year's affair, EBONY September/October 2022 cover star Ciara, R&B singer Kelly Rowland, actress-director Kerry Washington, and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, as well as a slew of other celebs were in attendance at the noble affair.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite red carpet-looks from the Baby2Baby fund-raising event.