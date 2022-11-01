EBONY's March 2022 cover star Marsai Martin is ready to take over the gridiron as the star of her latest film, Fantasy Football.

Produced by Martin's Genius Entertainment along with Lebron James’ The SpringHill Company, the cast includes Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland, and Rome Flynn. Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris, and Isac Ivan also star in the hilarious family comedy.

The game changes for Callie A. Coleman (Martin) when she realizes that she has the ability to control her father Bobby's (Hardwick), a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, performance on the football field with magical powers that she gains from a thunderstorm. An avid gamer, she learns that she cab control her father’s real life football game play when she plays with his avatar in Madden NFL 23. She turns her father from an ordinary running back known for fumbling the football to a touchdown-scoring machine. With the NFL Playoffs around the corner and Callie's ongoing commitment to her friends on the robotics team, she must do all she can to keep her powers a secret as she discovers that family is the greatest game you can ever play.

Directed by Anton Cropper, the film is based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen, and Tim Ogletree. Maverick Carter and Jamila Jordan-Theus are executive producers.

Fantasy Football will premiere exclusively on Paramount + on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Check out the trailer for the film below: