Always cooking with love, Chef Carla Hall is back with a new partnership that will change the way we approach dairy-free cooking and baking. She recently teamed up with leading plant-based beverage brand, Califia Farms, for a digital recipe book—Comfort Kitchen: A Dairy-Free & Plant-Based Recipe Collection—which features 16 recipes from the former Top Chef and The Chew talent.

"I have been using Califia products for a number of years, and I literally went back to see what else we could do together," Hall told EBONY. "This also falls in line with the things that I do and talk about in terms of making our foods healthier. I tried to do a collection of recipes that are comforting and can easily be added to meals. They are chef-driven but also very flavorful, and the great thing about the plant-based milks, they take on flavor very well."

With a focus on the brand's newly released dairy-free heavy whip, Hall says it's the perfect swap for baking and even cooking creamier soups.

"In the book, I use the heavy whip for my biscuits and berries recipe, but you can also do the whip with your sweet potato pie and holiday soups."

Beyond the heavy whip, she also raves about the oat and almond milks, including the unsweetened oat milk that she blends with a banana and cinnamon for a tasty late-night snack.

"This has been a favorite thing of mine. For kids, it tastes like a smoothie because of the creaminess and touch of cinnamon."

We asked Chef Carla Hall to give her favorite dairy-free recipes from the book that we can try this holiday season and beyond. And the great part is they are all very approachable, even for the occasional at-home cook.

"These recipes are absolutely approachable," Hall said. "For the biscuits, for instance, you can turn them into drop biscuits versus rolling them out in the flour. In the end, just have fun."

Carla Hall's Favorite Dairy-free Dishes

"Chicken-fried" mushrooms with pepper gravy

Ingredients:

1 pound maitake mushrooms, divided into pieces about 3-inches to 4-inches each

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup rice flour

2 teaspoons paprika

3 teaspoons onion powder

11/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder

1 cup Califia Farms Unsweetened Almondmilk or Better Half

Vegetable oil (for frying)

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1-2 teaspoons flaked salt, for garnish

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the paprika, onion powder, garlic

powder, and cayenne pepper. Prepare your dredging station with 3 shallow dishes. In the first dish, add the cornstarch and half of the spice mixture. In the second dish, add the Unsweetened Almondmilk or Better Half, and 1 teaspoon each of salt and black pepper. In the third dish, add all-purpose flour, rice flour and the remaining spice mixture. Place skillet over medium-high heat and fill with 1/2-inch-deep vegetable oil, heating the oil to 360°F. Set a cooling rack on top of a half-sheet pan and set aside. Dredge the mushrooms in the cornstarch mixture, coating both sides, then dip into the liquid mixture, allowing excess liquid to drip off. Dredge in the seasoned flour mixture and gently place in the preheated oil. Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 2–3 minutes per side.

Remove to the rack on the prepared baking sheet, sprinkle lightly with a little flaked salt, and repeat until all mushrooms are fried. The mushrooms can be kept for up to 30 minutes in the oven set at 200°F until ready to serve. Serve with a side of Pepper Gravy.

Flaky Biscuit Shortcake with Mixed Berries

Image: Jennifer Chong

Ingredients:

Biscuit Shortcake:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for shaping the dough

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons chilled coconut oil

8 tablespoons (1 stick) very cold unsalted dairy-free butter

3/4 cup cold Califia Farms Extra Creamy Almondmilk

1/3 cup Califia Farms Unsweetened Better Half, plus more for brushing

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Nonstick cooking spray

Mixed Berries:

1 pound strawberries (½ thinly sliced, ½ topped and roughly chopped)

½ pint blueberries

½ pint blackberries

1 lemon (juice and zest)

1–2 tablespoons sugar (optional)

Sweetened Heavy Whip Topping:

3/4 cup Califia Farms Heavy Whip, chilled

1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar (plus more to garnish)

¼ teaspoon almond extract Almond Topping:

⅓ cup sliced almonds

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions: