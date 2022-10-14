Chloe Bailey, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, actress and over all "it" girl, is the newest brand ambassador of Garage clothing, a Canadian fashion line.

The Montreal-based retailer focuses on denim, cargo bottoms, everyday basics, and trend-based styles made to inspire confidence. Customers can enhance their natural and unique curves through its line B.DY by Garage's body-hugging seamless knit tops and bodysuits,

Image: courtesy of B.DY by Garage

Garage Clothing Power B.dy Zip-up Bodysuit, $40, garageclothing.com

Bailey embodies the pillars of the brand's ethos of unapologetic confidence, which she relays on and off stage.

Image: courtesy of B.DY by Garage.

Garage Clothing Power B.dy Zip-up Bodysuit, $40, garageclothing.com



“To us, there was no question that Chlöe was the perfect fit for this collection. She embodies true confidence and inspires others to push boundaries. With the launch of B.DY by Garage, we are excited to bring this energy and product to our customers!” shares Stacie Beaver, Chief Merchandising Officer, EVP of Groupe Dynamite Inc, the parent company of Garage.

Image: courtesy of B.DY by Garage

Garage Clothing Bold Asymmetrical B.dy Tank, $25, garageclothing.com

“I am so excited to be the face of this collection and campaign that is focused on empowering women and making sure they feel sexy and own it in their body!" shared Bailey. "It took me a while to be and feel confident in my own skin, but this past year I feel like I’ve really come to love, respect, and accept my body unapologetically. It’s no secret that I feel most like myself and most confident when I’m on stage, but wearing B.DY by Garage makes me feel sexy, confident, and fearless off stage.”

The B.DY collection ranges up to $40 and is available in sizes XS- L on garageclothing.com and in Garage retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.