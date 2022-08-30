Chris Rock says he was asked to host the 2023 Oscars but has declined the Academy’s invitation.

During a performance in Phoenix, Arizona, the comedian explained that he rejected an offer to host the awards show because it would be like Nicole Brown Simpson returning to the restaurant before her murder, reports The Arizona Republic.

Per the paper, "Rock compared returning to the Oscars like returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, whose ex-wife's killing began with her leaving a pair of eyeglasses at an Italian restaurant. Rock said returning to the award ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson 'to go back to the restaurant."

In one of the most memorable trials in U.S. history, Simpson was acquitted of her murder in 1995.

Rock has received backlash for making light of Brown-Simpson’s death with some calling his remarks “disgusting.” Others said his commentary was “still damn funny.”

As his set continued, Rock openly spoke about his encounter with Will Smith, admitting that the blow hurt.

"He's bigger than me," Rock said. "The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith."

Since the infamous slap occurred back in March, both Rock and Smith have addressed the incident. Eventually, Smith resigned from the Academy after the incident and was later banned from Academy-related events for the next 10 years. After months of staying out of the public eye, Smith returned to social media and publicly apologized to Rock in July.

"There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults," Smith said.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” he continued. “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk.