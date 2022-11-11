Chris Rock is making history at Netflix. The streamer announced that the legendary comedian will be the first to air a live-streaming special.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix's Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The special will mark Rock’s second, following Chris Rock: Tamborine, which premiered in February 2018. Rock has released several classic stand-up specials including Bring the Pain, Bigger & Blacker, Never Scared, and Kill the Messenger on HBO.

While Netflix will host a live stand-up special for the first time, the streaming giant has been experimenting with more live programming. Last spring, “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” featured over 330 comedians who performed 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles, including the first-ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium. In total, the event sold more than 260,000 tickets.

Rock is currently on his Ego Death world tour, with performances slated for the rest of the year in California, Texas, and Washington. Fellow comedy icon Dave Chappelle is co-headlining several dates with Rock.

The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023.