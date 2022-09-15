Since getting married in 2016, EBONY's September cover star Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have displayed a love that is true#BlackLoveGoals.
With over twenty years experience singing love songs that hit our heart strings, the songstress has been publicly open about being able to find a different kind of peace in her partnership in Wilson. So much so, many have asked her to drop her prayer routine that made her so blessed. Outside of their love and family, the Wilsons make boss moves as entrepreneurs and philanthropists that not only establish generational wealth but speak to the strength and stability of their union as partners—and, we love to see it.
Here are some of the sweetest #BlackLove moments from the couple that make us swoon: