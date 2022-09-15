Since getting married in 2016, EBONY's September cover star Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have displayed a love that is true#BlackLoveGoals.

With over twenty years experience singing love songs that hit our heart strings, the songstress has been publicly open about being able to find a different kind of peace in her partnership in Wilson. So much so, many have asked her to drop her prayer routine that made her so blessed. Outside of their love and family, the Wilsons make boss moves as entrepreneurs and philanthropists that not only establish generational wealth but speak to the strength and stability of their union as partners—and, we love to see it.

Here are some of the sweetest #BlackLove moments from the couple that make us swoon:

One of the many great acts of love is building a family with your significant other. The couple share a beautiful family composed of her oldest son Future Zahir Wilburn, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, and their littlest addition Win Harrison Wilson whom Ciara was carrying in this image. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She may be a boss on her own, but together, Ciara and Russell are a movement and dictating their own moves. Image: Instagram/ @Ciara

Whether it's a red carpet or branded photo shoot, The Wilsons exude all sides of their genuine love and affection. Image: Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ciara and Russell know how to delivery steamy shots for the camera with their own love as inspiration. This photoshoot for their joint R & C Fragrance is no exception for the couple. Image: Instagram/@Ciara

With Russell being a world class athlete, the Wilsons share many intimate moments at sporting events. Here, Russell is picture off the field loving on Ciara at the 2022 Wimbledon games. Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Making memories are a major part of relationship building. The duo took it old school with documenting a sincere moment with a classic polaroid photo. Image: Instagram/@Ciara

There's nothing like feeling secure and hugging up on your boo on baecation, especially when you do it in style like the Wilsons on their to Italy in July 2021. Image: Instagram/ @Ciara