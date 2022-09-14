Launching September 15, the multi-hyphenate’s highly anticipated product line is meant to celebrate the beauty in all of us.
Catering to all skin types and skin tones, Ciara’s debut product line represents the next chapter in her growing fashion and beauty empire. “I always say that I’m a woman of ambition on a mission,” she tells EBONY. Fittingly, she used that mantra as inspiration for the name of her collection, OAM (for “On A Mission”). Launching Sept. 15th, individual product pricing ranges from $28 to $62, with bundles costing from $75 to $160.
“It all started with my own journey and realizing that I needed to take better care of my skin,” she adds. “Being a mom and an entrepreneur, you’re going through the motions. But at the same time, we’ve got to love on ourselves in the process. So this is a part of my journey of loving on myself. I wanted to create a collection that was made with amazing products to help give your face a glow up and level up your skincare routine.”
Take a closer look at OAM below and visit oamskin.com.