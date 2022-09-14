Catering to all skin types and skin tones, Ciara’s debut product line represents the next chapter in her growing fashion and beauty empire. “I always say that I’m a woman of ambition on a mission,” she tells EBONY. Fittingly, she used that mantra as inspiration for the name of her collection, OAM (for “On A Mission”). Launching Sept. 15th, individual product pricing ranges from $28 to $62, with bundles costing from $75 to $160.

Photo Courtesy of OAM Skin

“It all started with my own journey and realizing that I needed to take better care of my skin,” she adds. “Being a mom and an entrepreneur, you’re going through the motions. But at the same time, we’ve got to love on ourselves in the process. So this is a part of my journey of loving on myself. I wanted to create a collection that was made with amazing products to help give your face a glow up and level up your skincare routine.”

Take a closer look at OAM below and visit oamskin.com.