Ebony’s most recent cover star, Ciara is teaming up with Instacart to promote the tech-driven grocery brand’s newest initiative: Instacart Health, a new campaign to promote nutritious eating, expand access to fresh food, and help people live healthier.

Instacart’s commitment to increase nutrition accessibility and affordability is in response to some startling statistics. According to recent research, more than 1 in 10 Americans does not have reliable access or financial resources to purchase nutritious food. More than 100 million people in the United States suffer from diet-related diseases and 90% of U.S. healthcare costs come from treating chronic diseases, like diabetes and hypertension, that can be caused or made worse by diets that lack key nutrients.

Image: courtesy of Instacart

To address these sobering trends, over the last 2 years Instacart has worked alongside health professionals, hospitals, businesses, nonprofits, researchers, and policymakers, to champion nutrition access, resources, and education to ensure every person has access to the food and products that help them thrive. They are also working with government leaders and retailers, to modernize food assistance programs, like EBT SNA using the company’s tools and technology. Their mission is to increase equitable access to nutritious food, increase the availability of affordable, nutritious food in underserved urban and rural areas, and provide healing health-tailored groceries and food prescription programs.

In addition, Instacart is partnering with a range of health influencers, chefs, registered dietitians, and wellness experts to share their personal Insta-Carts and recipes, so people can get inspired and try new things with just a few taps. As the brand’s newest partner, Ciara is sharing her own shoppable Cart, full of her favorite groceries, that help keep her body and mind fueled for the demands of her active and busy life as a singer, dancer, wife and mom of three.

Ciara's Feel-Good Shopping Cart. Image: courtesy of Instacart. Instacart Health Care Cart. Image: courtesy of Instacart. Instacart Health EBT SNAP payment. Image: courtesy of Instacart.

“My family and I live by the saying ‘health is wealth’ and we know much of that starts with what we eat,” says the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. “I have a very busy life between running after my 3 kids, spending time with my husband and running my businesses. In the midst of all of that, I have learned that eating nutrient-rich foods actually makes me feel better and keeps me going. I'm excited to team up with Instacart for Instacart Health because I believe in their commitment to help make nutritious food accessible for everyone, and to help people make more informed decisions about what they're buying to fulfill their personal health needs."

The official list of groceries and essential items curated by the multi-hyphenate is a realistic mix of healthy and indulgent offerings for the whole family to enjoy. It includes fresh red mangos, almond milk, Rice Krispies snacks, organic green beans, and dairy-free caramel ice cream, to name a few. Click here to check out her full list and purchase items in a local store near you.

To learn more about Instacart Health and the campaign visit: Instacart.com.