The city of Louisville, KY, has reached a settlement of $2 million with Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reports WDRB.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, a former officer in the Louisville Metro Police Depart who was shot in the thigh by Walker when police barged into Taylor's apartment, confirmed the settlement. According to the report, “he and the other individual officers named in two civil lawsuits were released from having to pay.”

Frederick Moore, Walker’s attorney said he couldn't confirm the settlement until "details have been finalized."

Taylor was killed during a botched raid attempt by Louisville police on March 13, 2020. At least seven police officers forced entry into the apartment as part of an investigation into drug dealing operations in the area. In August 2020, the Department of Justice charged four Louisville police officers who were involved in the fatal raid.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Louisville officers had “violated federal civil rights laws, and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death.”

In September 2020, Walker filed civil lawsuits in both federal and state court seeking ‘punitive and compensatory damages” against the city and the law enforcement officers who were involved with the raid. His suits claimed that his and Taylor's rights were violated when officers obtained, approved and executed a "materially false" search warrant.

Police claim they were searching for money or drugs involving Jamarcus Glover, who was the focus of a narcotics investigation by Louisville police.

Back in August 2022, Kelly Goodlett, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy, admitting that she conspired with another officer to falsify a search warrant and later lied to cover up their act. Because of her guilty plea, Goodlett became the first police officer to be convicted over the March 2020 raid.