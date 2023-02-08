Notable civil rights attorney and activist Benjamin Crump has been at the forefront of social justice issues for quite sometime. Through his work, he has changed lives and been at the helm of history's greatest changes. Recognizing this, the College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida is been renamed in his honor.

David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University shared, "The naming of the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University is the latest step in an effort to encourage bridge-building among the legal profession, law enforcement, and our communities. Ben and I couldn’t be more different politically, but we share a passion for justice, and the hope that by working together, we can continue to drive meaningful change. Our faith in God, and our belief in the tenets laid out by our founding fathers in the U.S. Constitution, enable us to go beyond race and politics, and focus on the work necessary to truly make the United States the home of the free, and the brave."

Reveling in this momentous occasion coming during Black history month, Crump also shared his enthusiasm about the honor. "It is a privilege to be a part of the St. Thomas University legacy through the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. We have come such a long way in the journey to equality, but we are not there yet. The future changemakers and civil justice leaders that will matriculate from St. Thomas will soon be passed the torch from today’s civil rights icons, and I have every confidence that they will meet the moment."