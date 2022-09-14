Held at the Park Avenue Armory, the setting for the runway show was a dreamlike New York City pier. The Spring 2023 collection introduced an expressive view of luxury in which circularity, heritage, and pop culture combine to propose a new value proposition for fashion and luxury. Composed of repurposed leather jackets and football leather, remade into one-of-a-kind pieces, as well as charmingly love-worn hand-knit fisherman’s sweaters and distressed denim workwear, the collection's theme remixed references to the past with subverted Americana attitude— short gingham dresses, finished with black lace and overdyed varsity sweaters. The brand also introduced new iterations of its Tabby bag, in a messenger style and in a colorful jelly material, a nod to the beachy undercurrent of the collection.

Image: Randy Singleton for Coach.

“With Spring, I wanted to evolve notions of luxury that place an emphasis on perfection. Inspired by the next generation’s fluid approach to fashion, the collection celebrates pieces that become more beautiful the more they are worn and loved, and references to the past rediscovered in the present. To tell this story on the runway, I imagined a Coach world inspired by New York City’s piers, a place with a unique cultural legacy, and a unique feeling of possibility,” said Stuart Vevers, Creative Director of Coach.

Rapper and internet sensation Lil Nas X closed the show in a black leather vest and shorts while rocking a long, braided hairstyle.

Lil Nas X. Image: Randy Singleton for Coach.

“It was such a fun experience being part of the Coach show and walking on my first runway ever. I’m super excited to make my debut as a face of Coach, a fashion house that believes in a lot of the same things as me. I can’t wait to share all of the other amazing things I’ve been working on with Coach creative director director Stuart Veveers and his team very soon,” said Lil Nas X of his experience working with the iconic American brand as its latest celebrity brand ambassador.

Added Veveers, "I was also thrilled to partner with Lil Nas X on his first runway show as part of our presentation—he is the epitome of the next generation’s inspiring approach to self-expression"