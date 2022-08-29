

Colin Kaepernick and longtime partner Nessa Diab announced the birth of their newborn baby on Sunday, according to Yahoo Sports.

The couple, who began dating in 2015, disclosed that they welcomed their first child “a few weeks ago.” New mom Diab, a radio and television host, shared more details on Instagram along with a photo of the family of three.

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today,” Diab’s post read. “ I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!”

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” she continued.“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly, I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey,” she added.

“I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined.” her post read. “My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew. Thank you everyone for your support as always.”

Although she did not share the baby's gender or name, Diab signed the post from "the Kaepernicks."

Currently, athlete and activist Kaepernick is still a free agent and has not been signed to a NFL team since protesting the national anthem in 2016.

Earlier this year, he worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he was not signed to a contract.