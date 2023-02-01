Black History Month is not only a time to pay tribute to a rich collective past shared by Black folks but an opportunity to look to the future and recognize those who consistently make history each and every day.

Entering its third year, the ColorComm28 uplifts Black women who champion excellence and achievement in their respective fields, providing positive outcomes for their greater community. Over the course of February's 28 days, each of these endeavoring women will be given their flowers for the exceptional work that they have done over the past year specifically.

“We are proud to celebrate the leadership and applaud the achievements of the women on The ColorComm28,” said Lauren Wesley Wilson, founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc., in a statement. “The women on the list do the daily work to help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in the overall business and political discourse."

Founded in 2011, the ColorComm Corporation strives to cater to the needs of multicultural talent across the fields of communications, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations. Underneath the umbrella of this all-encompassing organization are the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Search, ColorComm Media Group and Men of Color in Communications. These subsidiary entities bring visibility to diverse talent, erasing the perception that they are challenging to source and place in crucial roles.

Those featured on the list this year including Kim Godwin, President of ABC News; Star Jones, attorney and media personality; Marva Smalls,Global Head of Inclusion at Paramount; Jemele Hill, journalist and author; Elaine Welteroth media personality and Washington Post columnist; Remi Kent, CMO of Progressive; and Sadé Muhammad, CMO of Time. EBONY Media Group's very own chairwoman and CEO Eden Bridgeman Sklenar is also honored on the list this year.

At a private invite-only event, the 2023 ColorComm cohort will be celebrated for this honor.