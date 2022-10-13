Trevor Noah is officially ending his seven-year run as the host of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Comedy Central announced that the comedian’s final show will air on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

In a statement, Noah shared his gratitude for his time as host and executive producer of the show.

“Chris (McCarthy) has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family,” said Noah. “I’m truly excited to see what the future holds.”

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

During a taping of the show in September, Noah announced his pending departure in front of the studio audience.

“I was chatting to Roy Wood Jr. yesterday when we finished the show,” shared Noah, “and he reminded me that it has been seven years since we started The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

“I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges,” he continued. “It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s**tty on the worst days.”