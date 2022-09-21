Common may be well on his way to becoming the latest EGOT winner as he’s set to make his Broadway debut as “Junior” in Between Riverside and Crazy, reports Deadline.

Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Michael Rispoli round out the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

In an Instagram post, Common shared his excitement about debuting on Broadway and his remarkable journey as an actor.

“This has been a dream of mine for a very long time to act in a play, to do theater, and to be a part of a theater company,” his post read. "I am supremely grateful and overwhelmingly inspired to be a part of Between Riverside and Crazy. I can’t wait to begin this process and to live this journey.”

“You never could have told me that little south side boy that he would be on Broadway, “ he continued. “When I got this role, I called my mother like I had gotten my first record contract. Haha! It was that much joy. I have been told how hard the work is and that there’s nothing like it. This is what I want as an artist and as a being that believes art can heal and inspire. I want to be a part of the theater community to express that light and love. I thank GOD for this opening of doors and this blessing. So pls come check out our play y’all. Thank you @2stnyc for the opportunity! Wooooooooo. Love.”

After winning several Grammys, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe, Common just needs a Tony Award to join the exclusive EGOT club.

Performances of Between Riverside and Crazy begin on November 30 at Second Stages Hayes Theatre in New York City.