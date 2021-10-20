Community Connect Copy

EBONY’s Community Connect series is a virtual gathering for ongoing conversations on the many intersections of Black identity. Join us every month as we explore the most pressing topics in our community with industry thought-leaders and everyday people on a range of topics from mental health and wellness to modern parenting and social justice.
Join us as we promote Sickle Cell Awareness Month for a town hall discussion about the disease and its serious impact on our community. The conversation will be led by Jeffrey Johnson, with panelists Carlos Boozer, Dr. Yasmin Tyler-Hill, Beverley Francis-Gibson and Audrey Boone Tillman.
June 17, 2021
EBONY presents a special Father’s Day conversation hosted by Terrence J. with panelists DJ Envy, Jeff Johnson, Flex Alexander and George Peters II.
Join hosts Kainon and Dr. Kendell Jasper as they speak with Power Book 2, Actor, Woody McClain and Queen Sugar’s Omar Dorsey to discuss different perspectives on mental wellness.
July 29, 2021
In just under five years, H.E.R. has proven herself to be a versatile R&B force to be reckoned with, earning 13 GRAMMY nominations and four wins, as well as an Academy Award for her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures’ film Judas and the Black Messiah.
MC Lyte will sit down with H.E.R. to discuss how she has been able to explode on the music scene and captivate audiences around the world with her unique style.
