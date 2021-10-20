|Biden Administration Seeks to Create Strong ‘Cycle of Wealth’ for Black Americans With Build Back Better Plan|White House Sets Record Straight on HBCU Funding|Montgomery Honors Matriarchs of Reproductive Medicine With Monument|Charles Harbison and Banana Republic Come Together to Launch a Sustainable Clothing Collection|Wayne Brady to Host Ebony’s Power 100 Awards Gala|The Body of Christina Nance Has Been Found in an Unoccupied Police Van|Instagram’s The Darkest Hue Addresses The Nuances of Colorism Within Our Community|Remy Ma Talks Finding Redemption in Her Film Debut|Buy This: 5 Red Lipsticks from Black-Owned Brands to Rock This Fall|Beyoncé and Peloton Announce Social Impact Partnership to Benefit HBCUs

Community Connect Copy

Presents

Community Connect

EBONY’s Community Connect series is a virtual gathering for ongoing conversations on the many intersections of Black identity. Join us every month  as we explore the most pressing topics in our community with industry thought-leaders and everyday people on a range of topics from mental health and wellness to modern parenting and social justice.

OCTOBER 16, 2021- release the pressure: Homecoming from the Heart!

A special collaboration brought to you by the Release the Pressure Coalition, Ebony, iHeartRadio and the Ad Council. Streaming live from the campus of Morehouse School of Medicine, learn what you and your squad can do to improve your heart health right now.

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021- community connect: spotlighting sickle cell

Join us as we promote Sickle Cell Awareness Month for a town hall discussion about the disease and its serious impact on our community. The conversation will be led by Jeffrey Johnson, with panelists Carlos Boozer, Dr. Yasmin Tyler-Hill, Beverley Francis-Gibson and Audrey Boone Tillman.

July 21, 2021

Community Connect: Mind. Body. Soul

Join hosts Kainon & Dr. Kendell Jasper as they discuss living in your truth with actor/author/activist Dondre Whitfield and Grammy-nominated producer/artist Kosine.
WATCH

June 17, 2021

Community Connect: Black Men + Fatherhood

EBONY presents a special Father’s Day conversation hosted by Terrence J. with panelists DJ Envy, Jeff Johnson, Flex Alexander and George Peters II.



WATCH


May 26, 2021

Community Connect: Mind. Body. Soul.

Join hosts Kainon and Dr. Kendell Jasper as they speak with Power Book 2, Actor, Woody McClain and Queen Sugar’s Omar Dorsey to discuss different perspectives on mental wellness.
WATCH

June 17, 2021

Community Connect: Black Men + Fatherhood

EBONY presents a special Father’s Day conversation hosted by Terrence with panelists DJ Envy, Jeff Johnson, Flex Alexander and George Peters II.

WATCH

May 26, 2021

Community Connect: Mind. Body. Soul

Join hosts Kainon and Dr. Kendell Jasper as they speak with Power Book 2, Actor, Woody McClain and Queen Sugar’s Omar Dorsey to discuss different perspectives on mental wellness.

WATCH

Coming Soon

July 29, 2021

Episode 6: July 29 – She is Just Getting Started – A Conversation with H.E.R.

In just under five years, H.E.R. has proven herself to be a versatile R&B force to be reckoned with, earning 13 GRAMMY nominations and four wins, as well as an Academy Award for her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures’ film Judas and the Black Messiah.

MC Lyte will sit down with H.E.R. to discuss how she has been able to explode on the music scene and captivate audiences around the world with her unique style.

Coming Soon

Episode 6: July 29 - She is Just Getting Started - A Conversation with H.E.R.

In just under five years, H.E.R. has proven herself to be a versatile R&B force to be reckoned with, earning 13 GRAMMY nominations and four wins, as well as an Academy Award for her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures’ film Judas and the Black Messiah.

MC Lyte will sit down with H.E.R. to discuss how she has been able to explode on the music scene and captivate audiences around the world with her unique style.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!