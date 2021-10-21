Community Connect

July 29, 2021

Episode 6: July 29 – She is Just Getting Started – A Conversation with H.E.R.

In just under five years, H.E.R. has proven herself to be a versatile R&B force to be reckoned with, earning 13 GRAMMY nominations and four wins, as well as an Academy Award for her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures’ film Judas and the Black Messiah.

MC Lyte will sit down with H.E.R. to discuss how she has been able to explode on the music scene and captivate audiences around the world with her unique style.