EBONY’s Community Connect series is a virtual gathering for ongoing conversations on the many intersections of Black identity. Join us every month as we explore the most pressing topics in our community with industry thought-leaders and everyday people on a range of topics from mental health and wellness to modern parenting and social justice.
Join hosts Kainon & Dr. Kendell Jasper as they discuss living in your truth with actor/author/activist Dondre Whitfield and Grammy-nominated producer/artist Kosine.
EBONY presents a special Father’s Day conversation hosted by Terrence J. with panelists DJ Envy, Jeff Johnson, Flex Alexander and George Peters II.
Join hosts Kainon and Dr. Kendell Jasper as they speak with Power Book 2, Actor, Woody McClain and Queen Sugar’s Omar Dorsey to discuss different perspectives on mental wellness.
July 29, 2021
In just under five years, H.E.R. has proven herself to be a versatile R&B force to be reckoned with, earning 13 GRAMMY nominations and four wins, as well as an Academy Award for her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures’ film Judas and the Black Messiah.
MC Lyte will sit down with H.E.R. to discuss how she has been able to explode on the music scene and captivate audiences around the world with her unique style.
