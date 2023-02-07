In an effort to amplify Black voices, Converse has announced a new collection honoring Black History Month. Created by Converse’s Black teammates, the 2023 Black Joy collection features well-loved sneaker silhouettes and classic-fitting apparel re-envisioned.

Converse announced a collective commitment called Black Joy. The collective is focused on creating more access and opportunity within the company and the community to honor the Black heritage and express Black joy in all forms. Since 2015, Converse has donated nearly $3.7 million in grants to support the Black community.

The new collection includes Run Star Motion CX, Chuck Taylor All-Star and Chuck Taylor All-Star Construct—the newest cupsole silhouette in the Chuck Taylor family inspired by 80s court shoes. Apparel options include the classic tee in an oat milk color way with a vibrant, outdoor-inspired center graphic, a classic hoodie in a floral camo design, and a women’s crew pullover in a dark obsidian hue with a botanical camo pattern. Shop the collection below and let us know your favorite pieces.

Converse Black Joy Classic Short Sleeve T-Shirt Price: $35 Shop at Converse

Converse Run Star Motion CX Black Joy Price: $135 Shop at Converse