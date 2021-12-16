|Op-Ed: How Companies Can Incorporate Ujaama, the Kwaanza Principle of Cooperative Economics|Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Hoodies to Buy for Bae Just So You Can Steal Them Back|O.J. Simpson Granted Early Parole Release|James Brown’s Estate Sold to Primary Wave Music for an Estimated $90 Million|Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent to Develop ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series|Black Community Leaders and Voting Rights Activists Push the White House for More Action|Kristen Hayden Is the First Black Woman to Win a National Diving Title|Miss USA Elle Smith Gives Us The Lowdown On Her Beauty Routine And Confidence-Boosting Tips|Holiday Gift Guide: Budget-Friendly Options for Nesting at Home|BET’s ‘Twenties’ Stars on Normalizing Black Queerness With Humor

EBONY and Simply™ are bringing the stories of Black families to life with
The Coolest Black Family!

We’re highlighing four (4) families who best explain why they should be named The Coolest Black Family via video submission including your favorite Simply™ Almond. Submissions will be collected and featured on EBONY.com and EBONY social media channels.

We look forward to watching your Simply™ Almond moments!

Enter now through December 30 at 11:59 PM EST.

ENTER VIDEO HERE
RULES & REGULATIONS
Click here to view more Cool Black Families
Watch Video
Black family enjoy singing karaoke
Positive african american family having breakfast in beautiful kitchen, talking while eating, free space
Black family spending happiness time together
Happy black family eating lunch at home - Father, daughter, son and mother having fun together sitting at dinner table - Main focus on man face
Positive Healthy Relationships Between Parents And Children. Portrait of smiling African American daughter and son hugging mum and daddy from behind. Family of four people of color posing for photo

Simply x EBONY Coolest Black Family of the Week

The Trimbles

december cool black family entries

The Coley Family

The Coley Family takes internet challenges to the next level at their home in Richmond, VA.

Watch Video
Watch Video

The Collins Family

Don’t sleep on the Collins Family from Jackson, MS, they’ve got moves! 

Watch Video
Watch Video

The Davis Family

Over in Buffalo, NY the Davis Family loves to jump in on the trends. 

Watch Video
Watch Video

The Frank Family

WOW, the Frank Family from Pittsburgh, PA really knows how to celebrate the holidays.

Watch Video
Watch Video

The Lowery Family

From Gary, IN the Davis Family has talent that runs deep.

Watch Video
Watch Video

The Williams Family

Over in Birmingham, AL the Williams Family does everything in style! 

Watch Video
Watch Video
Watch Video

Related Stories

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!