EBONY and Simply™ are bringing the stories of Black families to life with
The Coolest Black Family!
We’re highlighing four (4) families who best explain why they should be named The Coolest Black Family via video submission including your favorite Simply™ Almond. Submissions will be collected and featured on EBONY.com and EBONY social media channels.
We look forward to watching your Simply™ Almond moments!
Enter now through December 30 at 11:59 PM EST.
Simply x EBONY Coolest Black Family of the Week
The Trimbles
The Coley Family
The Coley Family takes internet challenges to the next level at their home in Richmond, VA.
The Collins Family
Don’t sleep on the Collins Family from Jackson, MS, they’ve got moves!
The Davis Family
Over in Buffalo, NY the Davis Family loves to jump in on the trends.
The Frank Family
WOW, the Frank Family from Pittsburgh, PA really knows how to celebrate the holidays.
The Lowery Family
From Gary, IN the Davis Family has talent that runs deep.
The Williams Family
Over in Birmingham, AL the Williams Family does everything in style!