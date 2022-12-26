Not only is Stefon Diggs known for his prowess on the football field, but he's also known as having a style game that is on point. His love for fashion and grooming began in elementary school, but he was never satisfied with the looks that his mother would pick out for him to wear. It wasn't until middle school that he got to fully dress himself and develop his own personal flair. Rick Owns, Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton are some of the brands the pro baller currently favors.
Gillette recently tapped the well-groomed football pro to be a part of its NFL campaign, “Team Styled vs Team Smooth,” where athletes get to choose between the brand's King C. Master trimmer—which is great for lining up mustaches and beards—or its GilletteLabs exfoliating bar razor that leaves guys with a clean-shaven, smooth look.
Here, Diggs shares with us the grooming products he uses on the daily.