As if two new songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack wasn’t enough, Rihanna just blessed us with Vol.4 of her iconic Savage x Fenty Show, which is available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide

For her latest extravaganza, Ri tapped Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell to perform. while influential guests such as Damson Idris, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige and EBONY's November/December 2022 cover star Winston Duke made appearances draped in the collection.

RDuring her size-inclusive, fashion bonanza, Rihanna revealed a new eye-catching athletic wear collection called Savage x Fenty’s Sport. Designed to be playful while also functional, the new category features lingerie-inspired detailing and subtle motifs combined with breathable, premium materials in a variety of styles, including low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings, and a bodysuit—all perfect for an outing to the gym, the grocery store or everywhere in between.

Bra sizes range from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups while other pieces go up to 4XL. Prices max at $120.

You can cop the collection at amazon.com and savagex.com.

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Savage x Fenty Women's Butterfly Wings Unlined Lace Tulip Cup Bra, $60, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Savage x Fenty Women's Sharp Dresser Lace Brazilian Panty, $23, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Savage x Fenty Men's Savage X Sleep Tank, $25, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Savage x Fenty Women's Renaissance Rose String Thong Panty, $20, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Savage x Fenty Men's Savage X Retro Sleep Short, $30, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Savage x Fenty Women's Going Platinum Mesh Bustier, $65, amazon.com