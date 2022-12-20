Ahead of the March 2023 release of the highly-anticipated movie Creed III, Michael B. Jordan takes us on a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the third installment of the popular boxing franchise.

Creed III follows Adonis Creed's success in the world of boxing. Following in the foots steps of his father and mentor—Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa—Adonis has continued to create a life that he can be proud of. He thrives as a husband and father. When a former friend, played by Jonathan Majors, comes into the picture and threatens the stability of all he has built, Creed enters the ring once more.

In addition, a theatrical poster featuring Creed and his family just dropped in time for the holidays .The new poster features Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson, who reprise their roles as Adonis and Bianca Creed, with Mila Davis-Kent, who plays their daughter Amara Creed. In the movie poster, Thompson can be seen with her arm around Jordan in a boxing ring, embracing him, as Davis-Kent sits by his feet.

Previously, Jordan spoke with EBONY about his experience both directing and acting in the film.

“I think for me it was the perfect time. I think growing up on set, in the industry for over 20 years, I started out doing background work and extra work and just kind of just seeing the sets evolve, seeing everybody's job, and seeing how a real production’s storytelling took place,” he shared. "I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision. Having a character that I’ve played twice before, it’s been seven, eight years living with this guy, so to be able to tell the story of where I believe Adonis is at, and also at 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young man, as a young Black man about my life experiences and how I could actually share a piece of myself with the world through these characters and this story. So I just felt like it was the right time."

Check out the new poster below: