|Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce the About Love Scholarship to Benefit HBCUs in Partnership With Tiffany and Co.|Pamela Uba Crowned the First Black Miss Ireland|Louisiana Revokes Licenses of Seven Nursing Homes That Sent Residents to a Warehouse Ahead of Hurricane Ida|Issa Rae on Leaning In to Support Black Businesses|EBONY Rundown: Former NBA Player Cedric Ceballos Is Fighting for His Life, Comedian Fuquan Johnson Dead From Suspected Overdose, and More|Christian Siriano Presents an Italian Coastal Collection at New York Fashion Week|Harlem’s Fashion Row Kicks Off NYFW Celebrating Black Male Designers|Former Prison Officer Accused of Leaking R.Kelly’s Jail Records|Andrea Constand Gives First TV Interview Since Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison|National Civil Rights Museum to Honor Michelle Obama With Freedom Award

Pamela Uba Crowned the First Black Miss Ireland

Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

Pamela Uba made history by becoming the first Black Miss Ireland since the pageant began in 1947, the Irish Times reports.

Uba embraced her historic accomplishment and believes that her story can be inspirational for other Black girls.

“It means so much to me,” Uba said. “My mum, she was in absolute tears.”

“I am so grateful I can show girls that color is not something that holds you back and it doesn’t matter where you come from, the world is your oyster,” she continued.

In addition to being crowned Miss Ireland, the 26-year-old is the eldest of six siblings and a medical scientist at Galway University Hospital. She served as a frontline worker during the pandemic.

Uba came to Ireland from South Africa with her family when she was seven years old when they were seeking asylum. She remembers writing letters to politicians during her family’s asylum-seeking process. 

“We are all human, and we all deserve the same love and respect,” she said.

Becoming a citizen of Ireland was a moment that Uba would never forget.

“I cried when I got my Irish passport,” she recalled.

Uba was named Miss Galway in March 2020 before the pandemic lockdown began and along with her victory, she became the target of racist trolls on social media.

See Also
US VIRGIN ISLANDS: Paradise Isn’t Just For Vacation Anymore

“It’s horrible to hear people telling me to go back to my country when I’ve worked so hard to make Ireland my home,” she said.

According to the BBC, only 1.4 percent of Ireland’s population is Black.

The future is looking bright for Uba as she plans to complete a master’s degree in clinical chemistry from Trinity College Dublin and in December, she’s heading to Puerto Rico to represent Ireland at the 70th Miss World competition.

 “I can’t even describe how excited I am to represent my country on such a huge platform,” she said. “I can’t wait.”

Reaction

What's Your Reaction?
Excited
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
Silly
0
Tags

Related

RELATED ARTICLES

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.