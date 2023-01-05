Following his shocking collapse and hospitalization which caused the suspension of the Monday Night Football game, Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has raised over $6 million, reports Yahoo Sports.

So far, over 200,000 people, including several NFL players and teams have given to the fundraiser which far exceeds the initial goal of $2,500. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford donated $12,000 and Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady gave $10,000. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara also donated $10,000 as did wrestler Chris Jericho of the AEW.

Indianapolis Col's owner Jim Irsay donated $25,000, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave $18,003, the Houston Texans donated $10,003, the Washington Commanders added $5,000, and the Seahawks contributed $1,000 to the cause.

Hamlin's representatives released a statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of support.

“We're simply awestruck by the level of support and generosity we've seen over the past two days,” the statement read. “With over $6 million raised, this fundraiser has become an overnight reminder of the incredible nature of humankind. Your actions directly reflect the type of human Damar is himself."

“As representatives of Damar, the team at Jaster Athletes posted the fundraiser updates and will work with the Hamlin family, The Chasing M's Foundation, and the GoFundMe team to ensure the safe delivery of funds,” the statement continued.

Originally, the fundraiser was established to support Hamlin’s toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, PA.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin said at the time.

The new funds will be earmarked for "Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight":

"If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so… Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community,” the fundraiser’s update read. “The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more."

During Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin fell to the ground after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. Medical personnel rushed to the field to give him aid.

He received CPR on the field and was taken out of the stadium in an ambulance. The game was suspended by the NFL.

The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and that he remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday, the team shared an update that Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement.”

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the tweet read. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”