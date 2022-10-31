Iconic designer Dapper Dan has partnered with Puma for a new 80s-inspired, luxury streetwear capsule, according to Robb Report.

The German sportswear brand unveiled the four-piece capsule collection—Puma x Dapper, in which Dapper Dan puts his signature touch on Puma’s T7 tracksuit, embellished T-shirts and the brand's legendary Clyde sneaker—which was made famous by NBA champion Walt Frazier and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The classic Puma Clyde features Dapper Dan's unique stylings such as “premium leather and jacquard, a molded metal plaque on the heel tab with an embossed co-branded logo, and a leather formstripe embellished with crystal finishings.”

The Harlem native said he was inspired to collaborate with Puma because of the legacy of Frazier, a Naismith Hall of Famer and fellow fashion trailblazer.

“Walt Clyde Frazier. He is an icon in our community and Puma has a tendency to spot these people who create timeless legacies,” said the Harlem-based designer. “I’m happy to have the ability to expand on athleisure wear at a luxury level. I’m infusing classics with the elevated Dapper Dan touch.”

Dapper Dan also spoke about how hip hop culture has impacted the world of luxury fashion.

“Initially it was the gangsters who were generating, you know, all the culture,” he explained. “When it shifted to hip-hop artists, that’s when it began to undertake a real change—and it was individualistic when it started. I think hip hop gave [luxury brands] a different reality.”

Adam Petrick, Chief Brand Officer at PUMA shared his excitement about working with Dapper Dan on the capsule.

“We are so honored to welcome Dapper Dan in the Puma Family. Being able to count on such a talented visionary as a brand ambassador is an amazing opportunity to collaborate and shape today’s and tomorrow’s street culture together,” said Petrick.

Puma x Dapper Dan is currently available at Kith stores and at www.kith.com. Retail pricing for the collection ranges from $70-$300.