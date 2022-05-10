Date With A Dish was a long-standing popular feature in EBONY Magazine. We have brought this feature to life as a virtual series.
While visiting Louisville, KY during the Derby Weekend, EBONY along with Release the Pressure Coalition broke bread on location at the iconic Black Jockey’s Lounge in downtown Louisville to dish about the work they are doing to ensure Black residents… Release the Pressure by having equitable quality health care that’s good for their hearts and minds in the city they love and call home.
May 13, 2022
Date with a Dish – Justice with Heart
Join us for a Date with a Dish brought to you by Release the Pressure for an in-depth conversation around Justice with Heart.
Tune-in May 13th at 8 PM EST right here!
Moderator: Stephanie Johnson, VP, Communications & Product Strategies, American Medical Association
Panelists:
- Lonita Baker, Associate Corporate Counsel, Waystar Medical Technologies
- Attica Scott, Representative, Kentucky House District 41
- Reverend Timothy Findley Jr.
- Dr. Swannie Jett, DrPH, MSc
- Nikki Lanier, Chief Executive Officer, Harper Slade Racial Equity Advisory Firm
- Dr. Michael Brandon McCormick, Associate Professor of Pan-African Studies and Comparative Humanities and Director of the Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research, University of Louisville
- Councilewoman Paula McCraney, District 7 Councilwoman, Louisville Metro Council
Chef: Kevin Nelson
