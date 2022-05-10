Date With A Dish was a long-standing popular feature in EBONY Magazine. We have brought this feature to life as a virtual series.

While visiting Louisville, KY during the Derby Weekend, EBONY along with Release the Pressure Coalition broke bread on location at the iconic Black Jockey’s Lounge in downtown Louisville to dish about the work they are doing to ensure Black residents… Release the Pressure by having equitable quality health care that’s good for their hearts and minds in the city they love and call home.