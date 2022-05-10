Date With A Dish was a long-standing popular feature in EBONY Magazine. We have brought this feature to life as a virtual series.

While visiting Louisville, KY during the Derby Weekend, EBONY along with Release the Pressure Coalition broke bread on location at the iconic Black Jockey’s Lounge in downtown Louisville to dish about the work they are doing to ensure Black residents… Release the Pressure by having equitable quality health care that’s good for their hearts and minds in the city they love and call home.

Next episode coming soon!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

May 13, 2022

Date with a Dish – Justice with Heart

Join us for a Date with a Dish brought to you by Release the Pressure for an in-depth conversation around Justice with Heart.

Tune-in May 13th at 8 PM EST right here!

Moderator: Stephanie Johnson, VP, Communications & Product Strategies, American Medical Association

Panelists:

  • Lonita Baker, Associate Corporate Counsel, Waystar Medical Technologies
  • Attica Scott, Representative, Kentucky House District 41
  • Reverend Timothy Findley Jr.
  • Dr. Swannie Jett, DrPH, MSc
  • Nikki Lanier, Chief Executive Officer, Harper Slade Racial Equity Advisory Firm
  • Dr. Michael Brandon McCormick, Associate Professor of Pan-African Studies and Comparative Humanities and Director of the Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research, University of Louisville
  • Councilewoman Paula McCraney, District 7 Councilwoman, Louisville Metro Council

Chef: Kevin Nelson

Additional Episodes

May 13, 2022

Date with a Dish – Justice with Heart

Join us for a Date with a Dish brought to you by Release the Pressure for an in-depth conversation around Justice with Heart.

Featuring:
Stephanie Johnson, Nikki Lanier, Dr. Swannie Jett, Dr. Michael B. McCormack, Lonita Baker, Esq, Paula McCraney, Rep. Attica Scott and Rev. Timothy Findley Jr.

WATCH
Watch Date With Dish 2021 Episodes

Related Stories

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.