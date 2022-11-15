AfroTech Conference is back for another year. Returning to an in person format, the conference is taking place November 13-17 in Dallas, Texas.

The AfroTech Conference is the the largest Black tech conference in the world and brings together people from all backgrounds—whether they be novices or experts—to reimagine their spaces in technology.

Created by Morgan DeBaun, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blavity Inc., the first day of the event included musical performances, panels and a variety of opportunities to connect with major tech companies including Amazon, VMware, Google, Apple and Shopify.

DeBaun welcomed vendors and attendees with open arms with sincere warmness. “I want every single one of you to know. You belong here. You belong in this room,” she told the crowd .

The day kicked off with a fireside chat with musician and producer Zaytoven which was followed by a special performance to hype the crowd. Later, AfroTech attendees were able to take part the Wealth of Wellness Lab, an immersive wellness activation that created space for mindfulness through movement and dialogue. Conference participants were also able to vibe out and witness dope musical performances from Bas, Bia, MÉLA, DJ MOMA, Chief Cleopatra, Zaytoven, The Sauce Trio and Wale.

The conference was a hotspot for thousands of Black professionals to network and build meaningful connections with the hopes of sparking longterm relationships and bonds. And as if the first day could not be any cooler, this year's AfroTech attendees also had the opportunity to view Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through an exclusive screening with Disney. Without a doubt, the remainder of the conference will only continue to get more action packed as the week goes on.