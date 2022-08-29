Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are starring in DC League of Super Pets which premieres in theaters tomorrow on July 29th.

According to the film's synopsis, the 3-D animated film is based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets and follows the adventures of Superman's labrador, Krypto (Johnson), and a Batman’s boxer, Ace the Bat-Hound (Hart).

When Lex Luthor captures the Justice League, Krypto loses his power and then forms a team of shelter pets who were given superpowers so that they can save Superman and his friends. The Super Pets team includes the indestructible Ace; a pig named PB, who has the ability to enlarge herself to giant-size; and a a turtle named Merton McSnurtle who moves at super-fast speed, and Chip, a squirrel who gains electric powers.

In an exclusive clip, Johnson, Hart, along with Natasha Lyonne who voices the turtle Merton McSnurtle play a game of “Most Likely To,” in which they answer a series of questions and offer some funny responses about working on the film and how they take care of their own pets.

Check out the clip below: