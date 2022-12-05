After leading the Jackson State University football team to tremendous success and placing a much-needed spotlight on HBCU sports, Deion Sanders, aka “Coach Prime,” has been named the head football coach at the University of Colorado, reports ESPN.

Earlier on Sunday, Sanders was formally introduced as head coach during his introductory press conference.

“Now that I’ve gotten here and I see and I can understand it and I can grasp it, and I can feel it and I can touch it and I can taste it. I truly understand what you want,” Sanders said. “All you want is an opportunity to win. To compete, to dominate. To be among the elite, to be among the best. And darn it, I’m gonna give you that.

Pretty special Day in Boulder. Here’s @DeionSanders aka “Coach Prime” at his introductory press conference.

Although he’s no longer at an HBCU, Sanders said that he could never forget who he is and his calling to young Black men and women.

“The thing that alarms me the most is just because I’m leaving Jackson, they think that I’m leaving African Americans. I don’t know if you noticed or not, but I’m Black,” Sanders said. “I can never leave who I am or what I am or how I am or how I go about being that. My calling is for young men, young women, people of all walks of life. Of all social climates and ethnicities. That’s my calling. My calling is not built on a location. It’s built on a destination."

In a video of a team meeting that was shared online, Sanders broke the news to his players at JSU saying that his decision to leave was "not about a bag"—but to help establish more opportunities for Black coaches,

"I feel like I have to do something about it," he said. "There's been four or more African American coaches at the next level that have been terminated. I haven't heard not one other ... than a candidate like myself to replace them. So to me, that's a problem that many don't think about. But that's a problem, if someone doesn't step up and step out, that's a problem."

"My challenge is still to provoke change, no matter where I am,” he continued. “I’m 55 and don't plan on changing anytime soon. God made me like this, and I think God is pleased with what he created."

During his press conference, Sanders also noted that his son Shedeur will be leaving Jackson State and joining him as starting quarterback for the 2023 season for the Colorado Buffaloes.

In his three-year tenure at JSU, Sanders posted a record of 27-5. This season, the Tigers went 12-0 and defeated Southern 43-24 for the SWAC championship.

His final game as coach will take place on Dec. 17, 2022 at the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central.

Sanders will have his work cut out from him. Karl Dorrell, the former coach of the Buffaloes was fired in October after an 0-5 start to the season, and the team posted a 1-6 under interim head coach Mike Sanford. The school hasn't won a Big 12 conference championship since 2001.