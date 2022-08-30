Celebrated Chef Mashama Bailey is bringing her signature Southern flair to upcoming Delta flights. Starting this week, Delta passengers departing Atlanta will be treated to delicious Southern-inspired meals designed by the noted culinary artist. Named the winner of the 2022 James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding American Chef” award, Chef Bailey is the Executive Chef and co-founder of The Grey, an acclaimed Southern restaurant in historic downtown Savannah, Ga.

Chef Bailey leading her culinary team. Image: courtesy of Delta.

Chef Bailey’s meals will be served departing Atlanta for lunch and dinner in domestic First Class on flights where hot food is served. Additionally, International Delta One customers flying out of Atlanta will have the option to pre-select unique menu items designed by the chef in advance of their flight.

“It's an honor to partner with Delta to bring the foods I grew up on in my mother and grandmother’s kitchen to the skies,” said Chef Bailey. “At The Grey, we work to keep Southern, African-American food alive and well by melding those rich flavors with new techniques and cuisines from around the world. The menu for Delta customers takes local, in-season ingredients from the Low Country to new heights.”

Chef Bailey’s Port City full Southern menu. Image: courtesy of Delta.

Customers will enjoy Chef Bailey’s Port City Southern menu featuring dishes similar to those served at The Grey: a flounder and oyster dish with fumé blanc, green apple, potato, bok choy and turnips; short ribs with kanni sauce and smoked collard greens; vegan vegetable tagine with roasted sweet potato topped with a chermoula sauce and, for dessert, buttermilk cornmeal tres leches with candied kumquats and mandarin oranges.

“Delta’s roots in Georgia’s rich culture are a signature part of our own history, so partnering with the team at The Grey felt like the right fit from the start,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of Delta's In-Flight Service. “The innovative, Southern culinary experience Chef Bailey has propelled into the spotlight is something our culinary teams have admired for some time, and we know our customers are going to be wowed by the menu she’ll be delivering on board.”