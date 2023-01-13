Delta Sigma Theta Sorority—the first Black sorority to be rooted in social action and public service—has been at the forefront of issues important to our community for 110 years. A part of the Divine Nine, the sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 13, 1913 by 22 courageous young collegiate women.

Delta Sigma Theta boasts the distinction of being the largest Black sorority globally with over 350,000 members and 1,000 chapters—collegiate and alumnae—in the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, the Caribbean, Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea. Members of the organization serve in industries of education, politics, entertainment, STEM and more. The sorority prioritizes the tenets of sisterhood, scholarship and service and has established a plethora of programs and institutions catering to the Black diaspora.

Celebrating its milestone 110th anniversary, here are six quotes from notable members of Delta Sigma Theta.