Delta Sigma Theta Sorority—the first Black sorority to be rooted in social action and public service—has been at the forefront of issues important to our community for 110 years. A part of the Divine Nine, the sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 13, 1913 by 22 courageous young collegiate women.

Delta Sigma Theta boasts the distinction of being the largest Black sorority globally with over 350,000 members and 1,000 chapters—collegiate and alumnae—in the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, the Caribbean, Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea. Members of the organization serve in industries of education, politics, entertainment, STEM and more. The sorority prioritizes the tenets of sisterhood, scholarship and service and has established a plethora of programs and institutions catering to the Black diaspora.

Celebrating its milestone 110th anniversary, here are six quotes from notable members of Delta Sigma Theta.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl -lee-ralph-71922
Image: Jeremy David.
"To anyone who has ever—ever—had a dream, and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you!"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images.
"In order for the destiny to manifest I think that it requires courage to have faith, it requires patience and it requires a true sense of yourself."
- Angela Bassett

Shirley Chisholm

Image: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images.
"If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring in a folding chair."
- Shirley Chisholm

Cicely Tyson

Cicely-tyson-71922
Image: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images.
"I think when you begin to think of yourself as having achieved something, then there's nothing left for you to work towards. I want to believe that there is a mountain so high that I will spend my entire life striving to reach the top of it."
- Cicely Tyson

Nikki Giovanni

Image: courtesy of Chan C. Smith.

"Some say we are responsible for those we love. Others know we are responsible for those who love us."

Dorothy Irene Height

Image: Washington Post/ Getty Images.
"Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes, but by the opposition he or she has overcome to reach his goals."
- Dorothy Irene Height
Black sororities
delta sigma theta